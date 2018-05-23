InventHelp Inventor's Invention Improves Music Sound for Smartphones, Tablets or Laptops (NJD-1494)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The internal speakers of a smartphone, tablet or laptop are just not strong enough for enjoying quality music. In order to solve this common problem, an inventor from Tinton Falls, N.J., came up with the idea for the patent-pending CRASH CASE.
This invention provides louder and better-quality music played on a smartphone, tablet or laptop. As a result, it enhances enjoyment. It also streams to other cases and eliminates the need for conventional speaker attachments.
Affordable, compact, portable and easy to use, the CRASH CASE is producible in different sizes, colors and designs. It also provides a charge to the phone and HID/LED lighting for front flash.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-NJD-1494, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-invention-improves-music-sound-for-smartphones-tablets-or-laptops-njd-1494-300651391.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article