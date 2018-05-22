InventHelp Inventor's Invention Provides a Convenient Rearview for Active People (LCC-3215)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Landenberg, Pa., runs on backroads and participate in races, and he always has to turn around to see what's happening behind him. "In order to solve this inconvenience, I came up with this idea," he said.

The REARVU provides a quick, easy way for a person to check behind him or her during jogging, hiking, cycling, swimming, etc. It eliminates the need to turn around, avoiding distractions and interruptions. Overall, this promotes convenience.