InventHelp Inventor's Invention Provides a Convenient Rearview for Active People (LCC-3215)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Landenberg, Pa., runs on backroads and participate in races, and he always has to turn around to see what's happening behind him. "In order to solve this inconvenience, I came up with this idea," he said.
The REARVU provides a quick, easy way for a person to check behind him or her during jogging, hiking, cycling, swimming, etc. It eliminates the need to turn around, avoiding distractions and interruptions. Overall, this promotes convenience.
Ergonomic and easy to use, the REARVU is ideal for all people who are involved in physical activities.
The inventor has created a prototype of his idea.
