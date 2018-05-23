InventHelp Inventor's WONDER EYE Allows for Efficient, Sanitary Eye Cleaning (MIS-300)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After getting something stuck in his eye and struggling to remove it, an inventor from St. Paul, Minn., decided that there should be a better way of performing this delicate task. "The patent-pending WONDER EYE is what I came up with to meet that need," he said.
This device enables a user to clean his or her eyes in a convenient, reliable manner. It improves sanitation, which helps avoid infection. Overall, it removes debris from eyes quickly and with minimal effort. Ergonomic, versatile and easy to use, WONDER EYE is designed to promote comfort and peace of mind for the general population.
The original design was submitted to the Minneapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-MIS-300, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
