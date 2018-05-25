She developed TWIST DRY HAIR TWISTER to provide a novel and attractive hair style that requires less time and effort for hair stylists, thus improving productivity for beauty salons. It saves time, effort and money for consumers too since it can be used at home as well as in salons. At the same time, its light weight and portability make it simple to store or transport. It is also easy to operate, clean and maintain. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "Although hair twisting is a popular styling technique for short hair, it is somewhat time consuming," she said. "So I wanted to find a faster and more efficient way to achieve this fashionable look."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DVR-1077, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-new-styling-tool-invented-for-twisting-and-drying-hair-dvr-1077-300651401.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

