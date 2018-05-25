InventHelp Novel Headrest Décor for Motor Vehicles Invented (STU-2220)

"I developed my invention for fun and entertainment. I also have a love for amusement parks and their themed characters. I thought this would be a novel way to display this interest of mine," said the inventor. The NOVELTY EARS FOR VEHICLES decorates and accessorizes the car interior in a fun and appealing manner. It demonstrates a lighthearted mood or outlook by the vehicle owner. In addition, it provides intrigue and a laugh for other drivers. This novel and eye-catching item is easy to apply and use.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-STU-2220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-novel-headrest-decor-for-motor-vehicles-invented-stu-2220-300651518.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

