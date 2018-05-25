InventHelp Novel Headrest Décor for Motor Vehicles Invented (STU-2220)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Ogden, Utah, has developed the NOVELTY EARS FOR VEHICLES, novel décor for display upon the headrest of a motor vehicle. This item will provide motorists with a fun and attention-getting means of showing off to others while also taking some of the monotony out of everyday driving. A prototype is available.
"I developed my invention for fun and entertainment. I also have a love for amusement parks and their themed characters. I thought this would be a novel way to display this interest of mine," said the inventor. The NOVELTY EARS FOR VEHICLES decorates and accessorizes the car interior in a fun and appealing manner. It demonstrates a lighthearted mood or outlook by the vehicle owner. In addition, it provides intrigue and a laugh for other drivers. This novel and eye-catching item is easy to apply and use.
The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-STU-2220, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
