InventHelp Partner George Foreman to Appear for Meet and Greet at Licensing Expo in Las Vegas

"Licensing Expo hosts many of the world's top brands. Having previously licensed my name to the grill and other products, I'm excited to network with others in the industry," said two-time world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman. "I'm very happy InventHelp has asked me to join them at the Expo."

George Foreman has been encouraging inventors to "Call my friends at InventHelp!" since 2014. He has appeared in several commercials representing the InventHelp brand and attended several other InventHelp events.

"George is a great partner and friend," said Robert Susa, President of InventHelp. "I'm thrilled our partnership is evolving and George will be meeting with fellow businesspeople and important licensing representatives at this year's Licensing Expo. George has a strong interest and knowledge of the invention industry and is a leader in the field of product licensing."

InventHelp will also be hosting VIBE, an exciting new initiative at Licensing Expo that connects enterprising brand owners and manufacturers directly with forward-thinking inventors. VIBE consists of state-of-the-art virtual viewing stations which allow companies to confidentially view ideas from InventHelp clients. There will be more than 1,500 inventions in VIBE, representing several industries including housewares, children's products, sporting goods, and automotive, and companies can view and sort inventions based on their category and interests.

InventHelp can be found at booth J80 from May 22 – 24, 2018. The exact time of the George Foreman meet and greet will be announced on InventHelp's Facebook page closer to the show date.

