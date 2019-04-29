InventHelp Present Combination Breakfast Cereal and Anytime Snack (CNC-426)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are some breakfast cereals that have stood the test of time, new cereal flavors and combinations that simulate candy and cookies appeal to shoppers as well. With this in mind, an inventor from Gastonia, S.C., came up with a versatile idea that takes cereal beyond the breakfast table.

He developed CARAMEL COOKIE CRUNCH as a nutritious snack, treat or meal with or without milk. Delicious, satisfying and simple to prepare and eat, it is designed to appeal to young and old alike. Simulating popular candy bar flavors, it adds fun and enjoyment to mealtime or snack time. This creative food treat is also convenient, practical and affordably priced. In addition, it is versatile, lightweight, portable and great for travel.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "Working for a retailer that sells food for years," he said, "I've seen so many different kinds of cereal-type food items, which led me this particular combination of popular flavors for a different taste treat."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

