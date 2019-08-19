InventHelp Presents Apparel to Protect against Electromagnetic Radiation (DLL-3562)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that my body felt different in high-frequency and low-frequency areas or naturally occurring EMF/RF," said an inventor from McKinney, Texas. "I wanted to shield my body from harmful electromagnetic radiation, which led me to develop this line of protective apparel."

He developed the patent pending SHIELD FABRIC to safeguard the wearer from electromagnetic radiation. The apparel is designed to promote health and well-being. This helps the wearer to feel better. The garments are anti-microbial to prevent odors. Additionally, the clothing can be made as pants, shirts, coats, thermal underwear, hoodies, hats, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3562, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

