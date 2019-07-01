InventHelp Presents Automotive Interior Temperature Cooling and Alert System (SFO-624)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Oakland, Calif., were disturbed by the frequency of deaths reported as a result of people and animals confined for long periods of time in overheated cars. It prompted them to devise an automotive safety feature to avert this danger.

They developed SOLAR LIFE SAVER to maintain a safe and comfortable temperature inside a parked motor vehicle. As such, it keeps the interior heat level below dangerous heights to prevent suffocation of children and pets left in cars in high temperatures. Thus, it affords peace of mind for busy parents, grandparents and pet owners when they travel by car. At the same time, it does not detract from the appearance of the vehicle and is cost efficient and easy to install and operate. In addition, this convenient and effective system comes at an affordable price.

The inventors' personal observation inspired the idea. "After hearing of the many instances where children and pets have died or suffered severe injury from being left unattended in a parked motor vehicle," one of them said, "we realized a system like this was needed in order to prevent that type of tragedy."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-624, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

