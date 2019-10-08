InventHelp Presents Body Suit with Massaging Capability (NJD-1875)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the benefits of full body massage are well known, it can be inconvenient, expensive and uncomfortable to fit a trip to a spa into a busy schedule and undress for this service. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Staten Island, N.Y., however, users no longer need to interrupt their normal routine to get a massage.

He developed MASSAGE A GO to afford a soothing full-body massage while on the go. As such, it has the potential to provide relief from aches and pains in muscles and joints. Furthermore, it enables users to receive a massage unassisted and without privacy concerns. At the same time, it targets specific areas of the body that benefit from massage treatment and is versatile for use at any time. This novel approach to massage therapy is also comfortable, practical and easy to apply, activate and remove. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While my spouse was pregnant and needed a massage, I was on my way to work and wishing there was a way for me to be able to give her one without me being there."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1875, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

