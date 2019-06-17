InventHelp Presents Bottled Beverage Carrier for Use with Handbag (PHO-2560)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While a bottle of water of other beverage may fit nicely into a handbag, once the seal is broken it may leak, especially if not in an upright position. Fortunately, an inventor from Laveen, Ariz., who experienced this problem, has come up with a solution.

She developed HYDRATED HANDBAG to provide a hands-free method of carrying a bottled beverage. As such, it provides a better option than actually carrying it inside a handbag. Thus, it keeps the contents of the handbag dry and clean. What's more, it is easy to attach to, and remove from, the handbag but remains firmly in place during use. This convenient accessory is also effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I often carried bottled water in my handbag and had a difficult time keeping it from spilling," she said. "I was tired of having everything inside get wet."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2560, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

