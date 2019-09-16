InventHelp Presents Cell Phone Charger with Retractable Cable (LGI-2744)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's really no convenient time for a dead cell phone battery. What's even worse is when there is no way to reach a power source to charge it. Fortunately, an inventor from Hollis, N.Y., has figured out how to solve this type of problem.

She developed TINY REACH to provide a way to charge a cell phone when there's no easy access to an electric outlet. As such, it is not only versatile, practical and reliable but easy to carry, store and use as well. This efficient device also saves time, effort and space and facilitates independence and peace of mind for cell phone users. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While working at a hospital," she said, "I noticed that many of the patients had a difficult time reaching the outlets in their rooms to charge their cell phones."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2744, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

