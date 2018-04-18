InventHelp Presents Children's Educational Travel Game Invention KOC-654

She developed WHEELY SMART to provide a convenient teaching tool for children while traveling. As such, it allows children to have fun while learning. In other words, it reinforces mastery of academic material and stimulates thinking and skill development. At the same time, it keeps children entertained on car trips by encouraging social interaction. In addition, it is convenient, effective, and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am a retired teacher and I invented this information board to help my granddaughter memorize multiplication and division facts. It also demonstrates the numerical relationships between mathematical facts (for example: 4 x 6 = 24 and 3 x 8 = 24)," she said.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-654, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-childrens-educational-travel-game-invention-koc-654-300631768.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

