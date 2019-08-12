InventHelp Presents Compact Digital-Storage Device (BSJ-577)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that many people might not have access to smartphones for various reasons," said an inventor from Boise, Idaho. "In order to help them store, access and view important digital documentation, I came up with this compact, easily portable electronic device."

He developed the FLASH A DEX, patent pending, to store and organize digital documentation for ease of access. The accessory allows documentation to be viewed conveniently whenever desired. The device also can be used to project photos, videos and other digital content. The invention features a compact, lightweight, easily portable design. Additionally, it keeps content safe and secure, and it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-577, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

