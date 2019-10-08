InventHelp Presents Compact Motor Vehicle Window Ice Scraper (NAV-1096)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventional automotive ice scrapers are not always easy to keep track of and their use often results in muscle strain. Luckily, an inventor from Jamestown, Tenn., has found a much easier way to rid car windows of accumulated ice.

He developed a prototype for ROUND UP E Z SCRAPE to remove ice and frost from the windows of a motor vehicle quickly and easily without damaging the glass. Ergonomically designed to eliminate physical strain, it is compact, lightweight, portable and easy to use and store within reach of the driver. What's more, this novel hand tool is highly efficient, durable and practical. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When I couldn't find the ice scraper in my car to clean off my windshield, I couldn't see the road very well," he said. "I wanted to prevent accidents from happening because of poor visibility from accumulated ice on car windshields."

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NAV-1096, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

