InventHelp Presents Convenient Wine Preserver (LGI-2727)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to keep wine from aerating after it is opened so that it would stay good in storage in order to consume it at a later time," said an inventor from Massapequa Park, N.Y. "I came up with this idea so that a bottle of wine stays fresh and appealing once it is opened."

He developed WINE FRESH to displace the air in an opened wine bottle. The device prevents the wine from aerating. This keeps a bottle of wine fresh for a longer period of time once it is opened. It is designed to help to save wine and money. Additionally, the accessory is easy to wash and reuse, and it features a simple, effective design.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2727, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

