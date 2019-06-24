InventHelp Presents Cue Stick for People with One Arm (ROH-623)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I purchased a pool table and wanted to learn how to play," said an inventor from Liverpool, N.Y. "Many people have lost an arm due to war or other events, and I thought it would be great if there was a cue stick that allowed for one-armed use."

She developed the BLK PEARL 1167, a cue stick usable with only one hand. The design makes it easier to steady and control the cue stick. It enables individuals with physical disabilities and handicaps to learn the game of pool. The modified cue stick lets the individual use his or her good arm freely. It can be used by people with or without an elbow joint. Additionally, the invention is ideal for upper-limb amputees and others who only have the use of one arm.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-623, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

