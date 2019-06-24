InventHelp Presents Customized Carrier for Camera/Video Equipment (SDB-1340)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of camera cases on the market, they are usually designed for a single camera and its accessories. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Wildomar, Calif.; however, there is now an option for a larger-capacity camera case that accommodates a wide assortment of cameras and related supplies and materials.

She developed PHOTOGRAPHY/VIDEOGRAPHY CASE to protect camera equipment against damage during transport. At the same time, it keeps the equipment and accessories readily accessible with very unique openings and features. Designed for easy placement and retrieval of contents, it holds camera supplies securely in place despite the angle at which the case is positioned. As such, it facilitates traveling to outdoor photo/video shoots with ease. Other appealing features include safety, durability, practicality and ease of use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "As a photographer and videographer," she said, "I needed a more convenient and efficient way to carry my equipment and props for photo shoots."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1340, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

