InventHelp Presents Dental Hygiene Prompter (NJD-1888)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While the benefits of regular dental care are well known, it is easy to forget to brush sometimes or have regular dental checkups. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Edison, N.J., however, users no longer need to tie the proverbial string around their finger to remember to take care of their teeth and gums.

He created a prototype for REMIND ME to encourage the development of good dental care habits, In other words, it helps users maintain a healthy oral hygiene regimen by prompting them to brush, floss and use mouthwash regularly. Designed as a preventive measure, it reduces the chances of developing cavities, gum disease and other dental problems. Waterproof, lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use, this novel accessory remains firmly in place within easy view. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As a dental hygienist, I see patients with a number of tooth and gum problems," he said, "and wanted to help people maintain good oral hygiene."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1888, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

