InventHelp Presents Dispenser for Medical Marijuana and Opioids (DPH-478)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help prevent overdoses of medical marijuana and opioid prescriptions, especially by children and people with Alzheimer's and dementia," said an inventor from Colorado Springs, Colo. "For this reason, I came up with a secure dispenser that delivers joints, edibles and prescription pills at preset times which are prescribed by a doctor."

He developed the SUPERIOR SECURE SOLUTIONS to dispense a single cigarette, cigar, joint, blunt, etc., at a time. The device is also usable to dispense edible marijuana products. The secure design prevents overdosing on marijuana and possible opioid prescriptions. It stops children from taking their parents' prescriptions. The dispenser keeps marijuana products fresh and at full potency. Additionally, it is designed for added safety. It is opened by fingerprint identification by the only one who has the device.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-478, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

