InventHelp Presents Effective Pesticide (IPL-642)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "There is a severe outbreak of bedbugs across the nation," said one of two inventors from Laurel, Ind. "We came up with this pest-control solution to destroy these bugs and their eggs as well."

They created samples for the patent pending SWEET DREAMS BUG BUSTER to offer a convenient way to destroy bugs and their eggs. The formula helps to reduce the spread of illness caused by bugs. This provides added peace of mind. It is ideal for killing bedbugs, fleas, ticks, spiders, mites, flies, termites and many others. The pesticide is designed to be affordable. Additionally, it features a fresh scent.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

