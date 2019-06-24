InventHelp Presents Enhanced Electric Toothbrush (PHO-2617)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a toothbrush that would clean my teeth more efficiently than what was currently available on the market," said an inventor from Phoenix, Ariz.

He developed the TRIPLE SPIN TOOTHBRUSH to offer a more effective way to clean teeth. The design efficiently removes food particles from between teeth. It provides an alternative to conventional toothbrushes. The device is designed for ease of use. It promotes good dental health. Additionally, the brush includes interchangeable heads.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2617, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

