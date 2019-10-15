InventHelp Presents Enhanced Scaffolding-Style Ladder (NPL-267)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that the best way to get a job done would be to have the right equipment. With that in mind, an inventor from North Port, Fla., conceived of a new design for a plank ladder that would add the benefit of a scaffold for construction projects, both residential and commercial.

He developed PLANK LADDER to enable workers to reach wider and higher areas similar to the capability afforded by scaffolding structures. As such, it improves worker productivity, saving considerable time, effort and money. This safe, versatile and practical invention is also user friendly and folds for easy transport and storage. What's more it is lightweight, adjustable and portable. In addition, its solid construction makes it durable enough for years of effective service.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "Working as a handyman, I found jobs like swimming pool screening enclosures, sheetrock applications, painting and stonework too time consuming and difficult with conventional ladders," he said. "I came up with this idea and realized it would work well for basically any construction project."

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

