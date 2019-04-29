InventHelp Presents Fashionable, Hygienic Storage Case for a Toilet Plunger (DLL-3559)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "We had a sewage backup and used a plunger to deal with it," said one of two inventors from Ft. Worth, Texas. "Afterwards, we wrapped the plunger in a plastic bag and put it in the tub. Although we cleaned the sewage off the floor, we still worried about getting the germs off the plunger."

They created a prototype for the BOUTIQUE HIDEAWAY to provide a convenient place to store a plunger. The unit prevents the plunger from dripping on the floor after use. It also sanitizes the plunger after use to cleanse it of germs. This keeps the bathroom clean and hygienic, and offers added peace of mind. In addition, the device adds a decorative element to the toilet area.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3559, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

