InventHelp Presents Feeding Bowl Holder for Pets with Medical Cones (BMA-5423)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While medical cones used on pets after a medical procedure, protect the affected area from injury, they do not permit the animal to reach into a feeding bowl. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Winchendon, Mass., these cones will no longer get in the way at feeding time.

He developed a prototype for CONED PET FEEDER to allow a pet wearing a medical cone around its head to eat and drink unobstructed. As such, it eliminates the need to take the cone off for feeding. Safe, lightweight, compact and easy to use, this novel apparatus affords peace of mind for concerned pet owners. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal concern inspired the idea. "I wanted to help pets eat and drink from a bowl after having had a medical procedure done that requires them to wear a cone," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

