InventHelp Presents Healthful Snacking Chip (SKC-515)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was on the lookout for a healthful chip to snack on. I could not find anything available that met my dietary needs, so I decided to formulate my own recipe," said an inventor from Anchorage, Alaska. "It makes a great snack option for anyone trying to eat a healthy diet."

He created samples for POWER CHIPS to feature a crisp texture and great-tasting flavor. The recipe provides a protein boost. The formula serves as a healthier alternative to other snacks, like potato chips, corn chips, popcorn, etc. Additionally, the chip promotes more healthful eating, making it ideal for individuals who are on a diet.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-515, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

