InventHelp Presents Heated Garment for Relief of Menstrual Cramps (LAX-1087)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While traditional heating pads are effective for relief of body aches and pains, they keep the user confined to a limited area. Fortunately, two inventors from Ontario, Calif., have found a way to solve that problem.

They developed HB APPAREL to afford relief from menstrual cramps without restricting mobility. As such, it allows women to travel and participate in activities in comfort during use. Providing warmth to sooth sore muscles in a wearable format, it eliminates the need for conventional heating pads to alleviate pain from menstrual cramps. Designed to conceal bloating, it is fashionable and therapeutic at the same time. In addition, this comfortable, convenient clothing item is also, effective and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea, "My wife was lying in bed using a heating pad to relieve menstrual cramps," her husband said. "Since the heating pad had to be plugged in, it restricted her mobility."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1087, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

