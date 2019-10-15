InventHelp Presents Home-Safety Security System (NPL-240)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "While delivering pizzas, it struck me how easy it would be for people to break into many homes. And then it occurred to me that the sound of a dog barking would scare such intruders away," said an inventor from Pt. Charlotte, Fla. "That led me to develop this security system."

She developed the BARK BELL to scare off would-be intruders and other unwanted persons. This helps to reduce the incidence of break-ins. It also safeguards the home when nobody is present. The invention is designed to enhance home security and personal safety. The system provides added peace of mind. In addition, it is easy to operate.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

