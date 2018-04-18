InventHelp Presents Hoop-Style Earrings with Interchangeable Dangles Invention KSC-1288

He developed a prototype for patent pending HOOPABLES BY BETTY to allow earring wearers to change the look of their dangling earrings without having to search through their jewelry box or buy new ones. That is because this innovative jewelry design provides a variety of jewelry dangles in one pair of earrings. At the same time, it saves space in jewelry boxes and is attractive, versatile, and easy to use. Furthermore, it is convenient, stylish, fun, lightweight and comfortable. It also makes a great gift for any occasion. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's work and personal experiences inspired the idea. "As a jeweler, I have seen how popular dangling earrings are and after being inspired by my mother's fashion sense, I decided this idea would afford another earring option for any girl or woman who wears jewelry," he said.

