She developed HANDS ON to ease the task of cleaning motorcycles and other vehicles. As such, it saves time and effort and allows the user to reach into narrow cracks and crevices on bikes, cars and trucks. At the same time, it reduces the chances of dropping a drying towel and protect hands against scrapes and cuts on sharp corners and edges. Other appealing characteristics are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, the simple design of this lightweight, user friendly, versatile and comfortable invention minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "While washing and drying a motorcycle and other motor vehicles, I had difficulty getting into the rims, around the chrome and reaching other tight areas with a big, bunched up towel," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MWK-252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-improved-car-cleaning-towel-invention-mwk-252-300631773.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

