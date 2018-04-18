InventHelp Presents Improved Cycling Wear Invention LVG-104

He has developed a prototype for bicycling enthusiasts called CYCLING KIT (HAND PADS AND SLEEVES) that provides more padding, ventilation and sun and wind protection for a cyclist's hands and arms unlike conventional cycling gear. As such, they enhance enjoyment of bicycle riding and reduces the risk of skin cancer and hand bruising and arm strain. Compact, portable and easy to put on and remove, this unique invention is also lightweight, comfortable and durable. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced. (Note: you can actually put these pads on after you have already mounted your bike. Don't dare try this with traditional gloves.)

The inventor's love of biking inspired the idea. "As an avid bike rider, I found that I needed more padding, ventilation and sun protection for rides in hot temperatures that traditional riding wear don't provide," he said. "Also, while running errands and getting on and off the bike, you can quickly take them on and off when making frequent stops."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LVG-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

