InventHelp Presents Improved Means of Cleaning Shower Stalls (TRO-156)

PITTSBURGH, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "At my age, I find it is too difficult to bend over in order to squeegee water off the walls of the shower," said an inventor from Guelph, Ontario, Canada. "Also, a regular squeegee cannot get around the taps, soap dish and other hard-to-reach areas. To get the job done more quickly and easily, I came up with this handy tool."

She developed the patent pending POWER SHOWER SQUEEGEE to offer a quicker, easier way to remove water from bathroom surfaces after showering. The unit keeps walls and other areas free from water marks. It also helps to avoid the buildup of mold, germs and scum in the shower area. The tool eliminates the need to use a conventional squeegee. The design saves time and effort. Additionally, the invention features compact, portable, lightweight, durable construction.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

