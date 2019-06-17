InventHelp Presents Improved Power Washer for Use Anywhere (OCC-1433)

PITTSBURGH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that if a power washer were designed more ergonomically, then it would be much easier to use," said an inventor from Carson, Calif. "This inspired me to develop a power washer that was wearable for maximum maneuverability and efficiency."

He developed the ELECTRIC BACK PACK POWER WASHER to make it easier to use a power washer in a variety of areas. The design enables the user to stay mobile while power-washing. It also eliminates the need to drag around equipment. The equipment features a comfortable, ergonomic design that is convenient, easy to use and portable. Additionally, the invention saves time and effort.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

