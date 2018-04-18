InventHelp Presents Improved Sweatshirt Designed for Enhanced Comfort While Traveling Invention LLF-202

An inventor from Brandon, Fla., has invented TRAVEL HOODIE, an improved hoodie designed to provide added comfort and convenience for individuals who travel. "I was initially inspired to invent something like this because airlines do not provide passengers with blankets anymore," said the inventor. "This invention would make traveling much more convenient, as it puts everything the traveler would need in one place." TRAVEL HOODIE provides wearers with enhanced comfort while traveling by plane, car, train, or bus as well as while camping, as it allows the wearer to better relax and even sleep.

This invention also helps keep the user warm while traveling. Additionally it ensures the user's headphones and cellular device are readily available or safely stored as needed. It would save the user time and money that would be spent on purchasing separate travel or comfort items.

The original design was submitted to the Lakeland office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LLF-202, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

