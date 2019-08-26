InventHelp Presents Informative Image-Based Photo App (HTT-6852)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought that modern technology could be harnessed to provide information about the objects of photos taken with mobile-device cameras," said an inventor from Casper, Wyoming. "My app enables the user to discover what they are looking at using the power of the Internet."

He developed the PIX EYE to provide information about objects in photos taken with mobile devices. The app enables the user to search images in a variety of categories. It is helpful in identifying objects of interest, such as historical landmarks, architecture, flowers and plants, wildlife, artwork, etc. The app serves as an insightful guide when visiting foreign places. Device can also be used when shopping and would utilize the same technology the PIX EYE already has to apply to how we shop, thus making shopping easier and simpler for customers as well as bringing information about what the customer is shopping for easily to them. It also includes a social aspect so that users can share and network their information to improve search results. Furthermore, the intuitive design eliminates guesswork and confusion.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTT-6852, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

