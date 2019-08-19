InventHelp Presents INSTANT POWER Invention for Remote Areas and Power Outages (DLL-2648)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Garland, Texas, wanted to create a convenient way to provide power when traditional power sources are not available, so they invented INSTANT POWER.

The invention provides an effective way to supply power on a temporary basis in remote areas or during power outages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional generators and power sources. As a result, it eliminates the need to find an external source of power and it helps to prevent direct emissions. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could provide power during outages and camping trips. It can be used for small appliances or by trade professionals where electrical power is needed. I have used it to run my laptop for several hours in a park where power was not available."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-2648, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

