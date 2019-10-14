InventHelp Presents Jewelry with Enhanced Clasps (OCC-1456)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many of my customers complained about the clasps on their jewelry," said an inventor from Santa Ana, Calif. "This led me to think of a more secure way to fasten a jewelry item so that it remains safely attached."

She developed the GOLD LATCH to allow the clasp to be opened and closed more comfortably and peacefully. The clasp ensures that the jewelry remains securely in place. It keeps the jewelry safe during wear. The design eliminates hassles and frustrations, and offers improved security. Additionally, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

