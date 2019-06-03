InventHelp Presents Lighted Game Table for Playing Beer Pong (LCC-4076)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Bechtelsville, Pa., enjoyed the game of beer pong but found it difficult to play in dim light. So he decided to adapt it for playing outside after dark.

He developed a prototype for the patent pending GLO PONG to provide even more enjoyment than the conventional game of beer pong. Its unique features increase its entertainment value and make it more fun and exciting. At the same time, the inventor's redesigned version of this popular game saves space and is lightweight, compact and portable. It is also easy to use, move, clean and store. Other appealing features include durability and low maintenance. Another benefit is that once set up, it remains level and stable on different terrain surfaces. In addition, it is versatile for daytime and nighttime use, both indoors and outdoors.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "I spend a lot of time camping and wanted to find a game we could play at night at our campsite," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4076, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

