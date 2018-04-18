InventHelp Presents Mess-Free Outdoor Grill Invention (MWK-258)

An inventor from Milwaukee, Wis., has invented patent pending DISPOSABLE BAEBEQUE GRILL, an outdoor cooking accessory that is disposable in design. "It is time consuming to wait for a traditional grill to cool down, as well as cleaning the grill itself after each use," said the inventor. This invention would save money, time and effort associated with outdoor grills on the market today." Not only does DISPOSABLE BARBEQUE GRILL reduce the time spent cleaning after cooking, it also eliminates the cost of expensive outdoor cookware, saving individuals a considerable amount of money.

This invention allows user to grill outdoors with easy and minimal effort, as it eliminates the hassle of cleaning traditional grills and the time spent waiting for it to reduce in temperature. Additionally, it requires fewer coals to grill the food and helps to prevent fires and flare-ups.

