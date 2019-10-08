InventHelp Presents Metal Detector for Doorways (NJD-1787)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While airports have state-of-the-art metal detection systems in place to stop travelers with weapons, they are not suited for residential or commercial use. Thanks to the creativity of an inventor from New Brunswick, N.J., there is now a smaller scale system that automatically screens individuals for weapons as they enter homes and other public and private facilities.

She developed ALERT ME to warn users that someone trying to enter the building or area has a gun, knife or other weapon. As such, it reacts faster than hand-held detection wands, reducing the chances of injuries and deaths from stabbing and gunshots. Thus, it affords peace of mind since it improves building security for increased safety. Convenient, practical and affordably priced, this innovation is also easy to install and operate.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "This invention came about as the result of a school project," she said, "inspired by the frequency of shootings in public places like schools, churches, movie theaters and malls."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NJD-1787, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

