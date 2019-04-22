InventHelp Presents Modified Handle Design for Vice-Grip Hand Tools (CCT-4313)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regardless of the project, when it comes to tools, vice grips are well known for their usefulness. Mindful of their value, an inventor from Springfield, Ohio, came up with a way to increase the effectiveness of these popular hand tools.

He developed a prototype for SLIDE HAMMER VICE GRIPS to ease the use of locking vise-grip hand tools like clamps, curved jaw pliers and straight jaw pinch off pliers. As such, it provides maximum locking force and increases effectiveness in pulling nails, bolts, mollies, sheet metal, hinges, etc. Thus, it improves worker productivity without damaging the surrounding area. This sturdy, safe, efficient and innovative tool is also convenient, versatile and easy to use.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "As a tool maker, I wanted to make it easier to use locking vise-grip hand tools for household, automotive and industrial applications," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

