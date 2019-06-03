InventHelp Presents More Versatile and Efficient Stapler (LGI-2760)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized that the stapler has been designed the same way for over 100 years," said an inventor from Jamaica, N.Y. "I knew that more could be done to improve it."

He developed the DIAL STAPLER to make it easier to staple documents or papers of any size and type. The design does not require the documents or papers to be reoriented to staple them in the proper place. This eliminates hassles and frustrations, and also saves time and effort. Additionally, the modified stapler features a smaller, more compact design that is easy to store and transport.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2760, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

