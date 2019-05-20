Inventhelp Presents Motor Vehicle Information Holder (KXX-195)

PITTSBURGH, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Headlines continue to reflect the growing number of deaths related to routine traffic stops because of misunderstandings between drivers and law enforcement officials. Fortunately, two inventors from Chattanooga, Tenn., have conceived of a way to maintain a safe environment for all parties in such situations.

They developed a prototype for COP STOP POUCH, patent pending, to provide police officers with easy access to driver information during a traffic stop. As such, it eliminates the need for the driver to reach inside a pocket, purse, glove compartment or console for paperwork. In other words, it allows the driver to remain still and attentive with hands in view. Thus, it has the potential to reduce the chances of injury or death to either party. As a result, it improves highway safety and affords peace of mind. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal concerns inspired the idea. "We were troubled by the many deaths that have been reported across the country related to routine traffic stops by police officers," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

