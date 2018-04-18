InventHelp Presents Multi-Photo Holder and Organizer Invention for Wall Display (KSC-1264)

She developed GALLERIA to provide an organized arrangement of photographs for wall display in an attractive, versatile and durable system. This unique invention not only adds Can eye-catching accent to any decor but is easy to set up and use. Convenient, effective and affordably priced, it also makes a great gift choice for any occasion. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal and professional experience inspired the idea. "As a mother, grandmother, homeowner and entrepreneur, I wanted a means to display family photos in a neat, organized and stylish fashion in a gallery arrangement that accommodates pictures of different sizes," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KSC-1264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

