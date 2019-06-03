InventHelp Presents Multi-Purpose Baby Nursery Furniture (LLF-276)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While parents-to-be prepare for their growing family, furnishing the nursery is an important but often rather costly step. Fortunately, an inventor from Lakeland, Fla., has come up with a low-cost, space efficient alternative for those on limited budgets.

They developed BABY CRADLE AND STORAGE to provide an infant bed, changing table and storage chest in one unit. Portable and easy to move near parents' bed, it makes feeding and changing the baby during the night much easier. At the same time, this attractive, durable and user friendly invention conserves space in baby nurseries. It is also safe, comfortable and versatile. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventors' personal interests inspired the idea. "I was looking for an economical approach to furnishing a nursery," one of them said, "when parents can't afford separate furniture items like a crib, changing table and storage chest."

