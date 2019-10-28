InventHelp Presents New Memory Board Game of Chance and Skill (LGI-2750)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While video games on computer screens may help players improve their recall and keep their brains active, they do not provide the personal connection that board games afford. Fortunately, an inventor from Jamaica, N.Y., has devised a new memory game that actually brings players together face-to-face for a leisure time activity.

He developed a prototype for the patent pending THE MEMORIES OF MR. BEN to provide a fun and entertaining game of chance that tests players' memories and cognitive thinking skills. Novel, exciting and easy to learn and play, it encourages interaction between adults and children. Lightweight, compact, portable and affordably priced, it makes an ideal gift for any occasion.

The inventor's personal interests inspired the idea. "I was looking for a new, interesting and challenging game for family entertainment," he said.

