InventHelp Presents Pizza Reheating Stovetop Accessory Invention (NJD-1597)

An inventor from Oradell, N.J., has invented PIZZA PAN, a stovetop accessory for properly reheating leftover pizza slices with no mess or fuss. "We gave up on reheating leftover pizza in the oven or toaster oven because it was too messy and didn't heat it properly," said the inventor. "We then started to heat the pizza in a fry pan, which is what then inspired me to invent this kitchen accessory." PIZZA PAN properly reheats pizza so that the crust is crispy and the cheese and other toppings are palatable, eliminating the need to begrudgingly eat pizza that is too crunchy, soggy or messy.

This invention also prevents potential fires and the messy cleanup that can result from reheating greasy pizza in a toaster oven. It makes the process of reheating pizza quick and efficient, and provides users with a more appetizing meal.

