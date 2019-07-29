InventHelp Presents PORTABLE WATER HEATER Invention for Remote Areas (AUP-834)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to heat water while camping, traveling or during power outages," said an inventor, from Georgetown, Texas, "so I invented the PORTABLE WATER HEATER."

The invention provides an effective way to heat water in a remote area such as a campsite. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional heating methods. As a result, it eliminates the need to use flames or flammable fuel and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, campers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to safely heat a supply of water anywhere."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-834, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

