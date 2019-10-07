InventHelp Presents Protective Pouch for Valuables in Case of Disaster (OCM-1331)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since saving lives is the top priority in disasters, too often many valuable and important items are destroyed or lost forever. Fortunately, an inventor from Lake Forest, Calif., has found a way to save essential items and documents even in the face of such tragedies.

He developed DISASTER BLADDER, patent pending, to protect contents against fire or water damage or loss. As such, it is easy to use when time is limited by emergency situations. Thus, it preserves irreplaceable personal items and saves on the expense of repair or replacement of valuables. Since it provides disaster preparedness, it affords peace of mind for users. It is also lightweight, compact, durable and portable. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal observations inspired the idea. "After seeing in news stories how quickly families can lose everything in a fire or flood," he said, "I wanted an easy way to salvage at least the most important possessions in this type of unexpected emergency."

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 2 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1331, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

