InventHelp Presents Rear View Accessory for Game Hunters (LCC-4083)

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that no hunter ever enjoys having to report that the target got away. Fortunately, an inventor from Mohnton, Pa., has figured out how to give hunters an advantage they've never had before.

He developed a prototype for C WHAT YOU'RE MISSING to alert hunters that animals are approaching from behind them. As such, it reduces the risk of scaring the game away, improving the hunters' chances of hitting their targets. This adjustable, lightweight and portable device is also easy to use. Other appealing features include safety, convenience, and effectiveness, all at a very affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As a hunter, I got tired of always having to turn around to see if there were game animals coming toward me from behind," he said. "I needed a better way to view what was going on in all directions at the same time."

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4083, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

